World's largest bounce house comes to Houston

When was the last time you were in a bounce house?
The Big Bounce America's 2018 Nationwide Tour is at the Houston Sportsplex, this weekend. The bounce house is the largest in the world. Staff say it's close to 11,000 square feet, 32 feet tall and will be in the 2019 book of Guinness World Records
There is a huge castle, with basketball courts, slides, and a DJ.
"It's like a party going on, a real party, a bounce party," says tour manager Danielle Hodge.
The bounce house has been touring across the country, most recently making stops in California. This is their last stop on the west coast tour.
Consuelo Salgado, who brought her three young kids says, "It's so big and fun and they love it!"
There are different sessions for each age, including adults.
Hodge says, "the cool thing is there's a lot of adults who haven't been to a bounce house in forever, so for them to come into this large one, after not going since childhood, it's amazing to see their faces light up."
If you're interested in learning more head over to their website at thebigbounceamerica.com.
