World's largest bounce house stops at Katy Mills Mall through Thanksgiving weekend

Get more bounce for the ounce! Jump into the weekend with the world's largest bounce house. Here's what else is on tap for your weekend.

KATY, Texas -- Houstonians ready to jump around this weekend are in luck, as a Guinness -certified tour springs into town for some bouncy fun. The Big Bounce America returns to the Houston area for weekend activities starting Saturday, Nov. 12 and running through Sunday, Nov. 26 at Katy Mills Mall.

Boasting the quite literally - and quite perfectly titled - The World's Largest Bounce House, at a mammoth and record-holding 16,000 square feet, the touring attraction also includes a new Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena; an obstacle course called The Giant that spans more than 900 feet; and a space-themed wonderland called airSPACE, perfect for Space City hoppers.

Tickets start at $19 and can be found online. Special all-access tickets feature a three-hour pass to the event, including a timed session on The World's Largest Bounce House, plus unlimited access to Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE.

For the full story, visit our partners at Culturemap Houston.