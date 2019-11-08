bounce house

World's biggest bounce house returns to Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you want a chance to bounce non-stop, Big Bounce America is coming to Houston this weekend.

Starting Saturday, you can visit the bounce house, which takes up more than 10,000 square feet of space, and includes an obstacle course, giant slide and of course, a ball pit.

The attraction will also be open the entire weekend of Nov. 15- Nov. 17.

Eyewitness News got a sneak peak of how two guys from Scotland turned their dream into a gigantic reality.

Cameron Craig and Grahme Furgeson set out to build this huge bounce house, and has since started taking it around the world.

"The big inflatable comes in five sections, so the guys have to roll it out," Craig said. "It's like a big jigsaw basically that you need to get right the first time."

PHOTOS: Step inside the world's biggest bounce house



The duo took two years researching how to create this ultimate inflatable fun zone, and now they are taking the show on the road.

After having the attraction built in Cleveland, Ohio, the castle was loaded onto a truck and sent to Grand Rapids, Michigan, for Big Bounce America's rollout.

This weekend's event will be at the Houston Sportsplex on S. Post Oak Road. It's not sold out yet!

You can go to Big Bounce America's website for ticket information.
