Arts & Entertainment

Win a double date with George and Amal Clooney in Italy

George and Amal Clooney are opening their home in Italy to fans for a double date.

Omaze announced the Clooneys are hosting a fundraiser.

One lucky fan and a guest will be flown to Italy for a visit with the couple at their Lake Como home. The experience includes lunch with the couple, samples of the finest prosecco, charcuterie and cheeses.

The lucky winners will also receive airfare and a free hotel
stay.

How much to enter? It's not cheap - it will set you back between $5,000 and $10,000.

The contest will benefit the Clooney Foundation for Justice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityvacationu.s. & worldgeorge clooneyfundraiser
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News