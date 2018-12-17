Lil' Wayne bringing free concert tour to Houston today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --This year, Lil' Wayne liberated his long-awaited 12th studio album "Tha Carter V" after years of a behind-the-scenes legal battle.
Now, the legendary rapper is celebrating the album's release with a free concert in Houston today.
Several hundred people were spotted waiting outside the Sprint store in the 3300 block of Westpark Drive as early as 4 a.m.
The long line is wrapped around the Kroger building.
Tickets were released at 11 a.m. and given on a first come, first served basis. But fans told ABC13 that the store stopped giving tickets out, because of "the fighting" and people pushing to the front of the store. Sprint has since shut down the store amid the crowded chaos.
The New Orleans-born artist is kicking off the four-city "I Ain't S--- Without You" tour today in H-town. Other cities include Atlanta, Washington and Chicago.
The tour is being held on behalf of the Tidal music streaming service. Subscribers of the streaming app will be able to RSVP for tickets for free. In addition, Tidal members with Sprint Unlimited Plus service will get VIP access to the show.
Tickets could be reserved at this site.
The show will take place Monday night at the House of Blues Houston.
