murder

Trae Tha Truth mourns slain rapper Nipsey Hussle in LA

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) -- Just days after hosting a vigil for fallen rapper Nipsey Hussle in Houston, rapper Trae Tha Truth honored the performer outside his Los Angeles clothing store.

Photos posted Friday by Trae on social media show him in mourning, surrounded by the growing memorial outside Marathon Clothing.

SEE ALSO: Chris Paul reacts to death of rapper Nipsey Hussle

On Instagram, Trae wrote "Had To Come To Slauson To See You Lil Bro....."

Nipsey was killed Sunday in a shooting outside Marathon Clothing. Two other people were injured.



While in L.A., Trae posted an Instagram video encouraging all supporters to purchase merchandise from Marathon Clothing.

All proceeds will go directly to his family.



RELATED STORIES

Nipsey Hussle shooting suspect Eric Holder charged with murder
As world mourns Nipsey Hussle, interest in his music rising

Coroner confirms Nipsey Hussle died of gunshot wounds to head, torso
Nipsey Hussle shooting updates: Police arrest suspect Eric Holder
Stampede erupts, multiple people injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil
Nipsey Hussle updates: Struggle over handgun prompted stampede at memorial vigil, LAPD chief says
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniacelebritymurderrapperhomicideshootinginstagraminvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Canada continues manhunt after murder of 3, including American
Mom who dropped baby during fight lied to officers: police
Texas native arrested after allegedly killing Ole Miss classmate
'Heartless' bullies are harassing Shanann Watts' family
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News