Trae Tha Truth mourns slain rapper Nipsey Hussle in LA

Photos posted Friday by Trae on social media show him in mourning, surrounded by the growing memorial outside Marathon Clothing.
SEE ALSO: Chris Paul reacts to death of rapper Nipsey Hussle
On Instagram, Trae wrote "Had To Come To Slauson To See You Lil Bro....."
Nipsey was killed Sunday in a shooting outside Marathon Clothing. Two other people were injured.
While in L.A., Trae posted an Instagram video encouraging all supporters to purchase merchandise from Marathon Clothing.
All proceeds will go directly to his family.
