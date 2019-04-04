Community & Events

Nipsey Hussle fans gathered at Midtown Park to pay tribute to rapper

Hundreds gather to honor rapper Nipsey Hussle in Midtown Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds gathered Wednesday night in Houston to honor Nipsey Hussle, the rapper who was shot to death in front of his clothing store in Los Angeles Sunday.

Eric Ronald Holder, 29, has been arrested in the fatal shooting that also wounded two other people.

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth hosted the vigil at Midtown Park, where there was a candle lighting and balloon release.



Trae Tha Truth said on Instagram that he needed "everyone of every race, set, hood, every community activist and every fan to pull up and show him we rockin for him down here too!"


Hussle was known for giving back to the community, and that's the message Trae Tha Truth wants people to remember about him.

"I want people to celebrate him and know him how we knew him. Know him as the brother that had life conversations, that's always preaching positive and growth," the Houston rapper told ABC13.

Along with celebrities nationwide, some big Houston names have also shown their love for Hussle and sent condolences to his family.

"It's tough. Him, his family, everybody in that community. Somebody who was trying to do good like that," Houston Rockets star Chris Paul told reporters, alluding to Hussle's entrepreneurial impact on Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Chris Paul reacts to death of rapper Nipsey Hussle

James Harden also shared a tribute on Instagram, saying, "Please don't leave. ON GOD Imma make sure I finish what we started."







Hussle was 33 years old.

