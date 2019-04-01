Chris Paul reacts to death of rapper Nipsey Hussle

Chris Paul, who played seven seasons in Hussle's hometown of Los Angeles, gave reflection on Twitter shortly after the 33-year-old's passing.
"Maaaaan this got me sick," Paul tweeted, adding the #RIPNipsey hashtag.
During Monday's Houston Rockets practice session, Paul was asked about the rapper, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom.
"It's tough. Him, his family, everybody in that community. Somebody who was trying to do good like that," Paul told reporters, alluding to Hussle's entrepreneurial impact on Los Angeles.
The rapper was shot Sunday afternoon outside of the store he owns in the south part of the city.
Other tributes poured in from various celebrities and athletes, with many bringing attention to his legacy of investing in his own neighborhood.
RELATED: Rihanna, LeBron James, others react to shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle