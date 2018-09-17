ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tom Arnold and Mark Burnett clash at pre-Emmys party, cause social media stir

EMBED </>More Videos

Things got ugly at a pre-Emmys party after strong words escalated into violence between actor Tom Arnold and producer Mark Burnett. (AP Photos)

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
Things got ugly at a pre-Emmys party in Century City Sunday night after strong words apparently escalated into violence between actor Tom Arnold and producer Mark Burnett.

In social media posts, Arnold accused Burnett of choking him at "this huge Emmy party then he ran away with his torn Pink shirt & missing gold chain," Arnold tweeted. "I'm waiting for LAPD."


According to the Los Angeles Police Department, there is no record of officers responding to the party and no reports of an incident involving Arnold or Burnett.

Burnett's wife, actress Roma Downey, tweeted a photo showing a bruise on a hand. She said she got the bruise when Arnold "tried to ambush" the couple. She ended the tweet with "Is your TV show worth it Tom? Please stop."

Arnold replied: "You lie your crazy husband attacked me you psycho. I'm filing police report and suing you for defamation."



Downey was referring to Arnold's new show, "The Hunt For The Trump Tapes," which premieres Tuesday on Viceland. The show follows Arnold's attempts to find tapes that show Donald Trump expressing bigoted views on the set of "The Apprentice," which Burnett produces.

A promo on twitter teases: "Here's Who Tom Arnold Is Bothering," and Burnett is included on that list.

Actress Alyson Hannigan tweeted that she witnessed the confrontation and thought it was a joke until security jumped in.

The reported altercation happened at a fundraiser for the Motion Picture Television Fund at the Lawn at Century Park.

City News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritysocial mediafightu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
WATCH: 'Mary Poppins Returns' official trailer
Beyonce shares rare look behind-the-scenes of Houston show
Colton Underwood ready to be 'The Bachelor'? Harrison unsure
METRO giving free rides to see Beyoncé and Jay-Z
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
13-year-old attacked by dog while waiting for bus in Spring
Doorbell mystery woman in Montgomery Co. to reveal identity today
ABC13 to televise and stream Cruz, O'Rourke debate on Sept. 30
Luby's to close more restaurants amid declining sales
Beyonce shares rare look behind-the-scenes of Houston show
Remnants of Isaac moving toward Texas, unlikely to redevelop
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man over $20
Family of missing mom of 6 asks for help in finding her body
Show More
Florence updates: 23 dead, including 17 in NC
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton take in Beyonce and Jay-Z show
Dallas police shooting protesters march at Cowboys' stadium
Bishop from Sugar Land excommunicated by LDS church
FLASHY FITZPATRICK: Former Texans QB's outfit steals the show
More News