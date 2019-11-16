Arts & Entertainment

Tickets for Kanye West 'Sunday Service' selling online for up to $500

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you were able to get your hands on one of the free Kanye West Sunday Service tickets, you're in luck.

The tickets, which sold out in less than 15 minutes on Ticketmaster, are now going for up to $500.



People also posted ads on Craigslist, selling tickets for up to $200.

West is set to attend the 11 a.m. service in the auditorium for a conversation with Pastor Joel Osteen on West's faith journey and overcoming adversity.

Following that, West will hold his own Sunday Service at Lakewood at 7 p.m.

If you weren't able to snag a free ticket, Lakewood says you can watch the service live on the church's Facebook and YouTube pages, website, app and on SiriusXM's Joel Osteen Radio channel 128, as well as the SiriusXM app.

SEE MORE:
Fans snag tickets to FREE Kanye West concert at Lakewood Church in minutes

Joel Osteen's son steps into spotlight at Lakewood Church during Father's Day weekend

Kanye West holds church service at Coachella on Easter Sunday
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonkanye westchurch
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tickets to FREE Kanye West concert at Lakewood Church goes in minutes
Child injured in drive-by shooting at gas station
Woman falls out of moving car after argument with husband
27 cars damaged in electrical fire at auction site
Kanye West shops and Kim Kardashian skates at the Galleria
Kanye West's first visit in Houston this weekend: Jail
Court blocks Rodney Reed's execution indefinitely
Show More
Kim Kardashian West visits TX death row inmate Rodney Reed
Hero cops save woman from burning car moments before explosion
5 men charged in shooting at high school football game, 3 injured
Prince Andrew denies having sex with Epstein victim in BBC interview
App pairs senior citizens with student companion for $25/hour
More TOP STORIES News