Tickets for Kanye West 'Sunday Service' selling online for up to $500

The tickets, which sold out in less than 15 minutes on Ticketmaster, are now going for up to $500.
Got 4 tickets to Kanye Sunday service at Lakewood. $500 a piece lmk lmk.— Gabe ⚾️ (@BabyLiftGabe) November 16, 2019
People also posted ads on Craigslist, selling tickets for up to $200.
West is set to attend the 11 a.m. service in the auditorium for a conversation with Pastor Joel Osteen on West's faith journey and overcoming adversity.
Following that, West will hold his own Sunday Service at Lakewood at 7 p.m.
If you weren't able to snag a free ticket, Lakewood says you can watch the service live on the church's Facebook and YouTube pages, website, app and on SiriusXM's Joel Osteen Radio channel 128, as well as the SiriusXM app.
