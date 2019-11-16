Society

Fans snag tickets to FREE Kanye West concert at Lakewood Church in minutes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It turns out you'll have two opportunities to see rapper Kanye West at Lakewood Church this Sunday.

Earlier in the week, a church spokesperson announced he'll be at the 11 a.m. service in the auditorium for a conversation with Pastor Joel Osteen on West's faith journey and overcoming adversity.

The service and parking are free and open to the public. But if you can't attend, Lakewood says you can watch the service live on the church's Facebook and YouTube pages, website, app and on SiriusXM's Joel Osteen Radio channel 128 as well as the SiriusXM app.

But that's not all West will be doing at the church on Sunday.

Later in the evening, West will hold his own Sunday Service at Lakewood. The free tickets, which became available on Saturday, sold out in less than 15 minutes.

For those who were able to score tickets, doors open at 5:30 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m.

The visit stems from a personal invite from Osteen back on Oct. 25.

The spokesperson said Osteen and West "do speak from time to time," and according to an article published by TMZ, Osteen is a fan of West and believes his life is rooted in faith and love.

West released a gospel album last month entitled "Jesus is King."


SEE ALSO: Joel Osteen's son steps into spotlight at Lakewood Church
