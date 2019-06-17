Joel Osteen's son steps into spotlight at Lakewood Church during Father's Day weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend was a big moment for the son of Joel and Victoria Osteen as he made his debut with a message just in time for Father's Day.Jonathan Osteen spoke for the very first time during all of Lakewood Church's weekend services.Last month, Jonathan told ABC13 Eyewitness News his involvement with Lakewood's ministry grew over time, from singing and playing the guitar during young adult services to touring the country with his parents on their Nights of Hope."I didn't think this is something that necessarily I would step into," said Jonathan. "I was open to it, but I don't know. I mean, I was raised here at Lakewood, and I'll be here the rest of my life. So, it just naturally started to occur that I got more involved and here I am today."A University of Texas graduate, Jonathan says he expects that he may one day step into his father's shoes, but for now, he's taking it one day at a time.