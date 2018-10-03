Taylor Swift meets boy who received service dog from her

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --There were more than 70,000 people who filled NRG Stadium over the weekend to see Taylor Swift perform. One of those people got to capture the pop singer's heart before the show.
On Saturday, 8-year-old Jacob Hill, a boy with autism, got to meet Swift, who, according to advocacy group Autism Speaks, donated $10,000 to the child's crowdfund.
In a testimonial posted on the group's Facebook page, Jacob's mom said Swift's donation went towards his service dog Reid, who was also present for the momentous meetup.
The "Reputation" singer offered Jacob's family front row seats and backstage passes, which led to their encounter.
"She was especially awesome with Jacob. She didn't see my son's disability she just saw him," mom Allison Hill said in the post. "She got down on her knees and looked him right in the eyes and said hello and that she was thankful HE came to her show."
The post also described Jacob being scared by the flash from their photo and Taylor embracing him in comfort.
Talk about a big and sweet reputation.
Drake, Taylor Swift and more coming to Houston this weekend
Man proposes to girlfriend during Taylor Swift meet and greet in Philadelphia