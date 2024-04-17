Classroom to classroom: Meet 7-year-old genius from Houston set to appear on 'Abbott Elementary'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At what age would you say you were able to comprehend math? How about when you learned how to read? A Houston mother, Natasha Fisher, told ABC13 that she realized her 7-year-old son, Kevin Fisher Jr., was gifted from an early age.

"I thought kids were doing the things he did," she said.

The things he did?

Starting at the age of 2, Kevin, who likes to go by KJ, was able to read, and by the age of five, he was completing two-step equations, which is middle school level. However, along with his bubbly personality and brilliance, Kevin continued to excel in several subjects, including his favorites, math and science.

Not only did his parents see his accelerated learning path, but his teachers did, prompting them to suggest KJ could skip to third grade. Although he tested well for it, KJ went to 2nd grade, where he is still given advanced work.

Moreover, his parents enrolled him in the Stafford STEM Magnet school to support his academics, where he can use his major love for math and science in third grade during the 2024-2025 school year.

Of course, he kept going. With his knowledge and ability, KJ's mother submitted test scores to the Mensa Society, where KJ was accepted as a member.

Mensa is a non-profit organization that has been around for decades and is open to individuals with high IQs or people who score in the 98th percentile or higher on standardized tests or other approved tests.

At 7 years old, KJ's IQ stands at 137, whereas the average IQ for a child his age is 100.

So what else can this second grader do? There are only a few things, like his YouTube channel, "ThaKidTeacher," where he teaches viewers how to do algebra and teaches his viewers all things science.

He also plays piano and basketball and has tried his hand at acting.

Just like academics, KJ took the acting world by storm. He is signed to the Neal Hamil Agency in Houston and Dreamscope Entertainment in Los Angeles.

He has starred in three commercials and is expected to make his acting debut on an episode of ABC's "Abbott Elementary." In addition, he has a short film coming out in June 2024.

Yet, athleticism runs in the family, as his mother, Natasha, is a track coach and former Olympian, and his father coaches high school basketball. Nonetheless, they knew they could water the 7-year-old's talents elsewhere.

"I knew he was not a big fan of sports, so I tuned in on his memory and love for the stage and put him into acting," KJ's mother said.

KJ spoke of the 'Abbott' set in glowing terms when asked how he felt about it.

"It was fun. There were cameras everywhere, and I met two new friends," KJ said.

What's next for the brilliant young Houstonian? He says he wants to be an astronomer, an engineer, a scientist, or an artist.

You can catch KJ's acting debut on an all-new episode of "Abbott Elementary" on Wednesday on ABC13 at 8 p.m.