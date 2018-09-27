COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Drake, Taylor Swift and more coming to Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Drake, Taylor Swift and more are performing in Houston this weekend.

See the list of huge headliners making their way to H-town.
  • Drake & Migos
    Toyota Center
    Sept. 29, 30, and Oct. 2
    Tickets are still available for the Sun. and Tues. performances.

  • Taylor Swift
    NRG Stadium
    Saturday, Sept. 29
    Tickets are still available starting at $97.

  • Lauryn Hill
    Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land
    Saturday, Sept. 29
    Tickets are still available starting at $31.50.

  • Florence and the Machine
    Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    Sunday, Sept. 30
    Tickets are still available starting at $39.50.
