Drake, Taylor Swift and more coming to Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Drake, Taylor Swift and more are performing in Houston this weekend.
See the list of huge headliners making their way to H-town.
- Drake & Migos
Toyota Center
Sept. 29, 30, and Oct. 2
Tickets are still available for the Sun. and Tues. performances.
- Taylor Swift
NRG Stadium
Saturday, Sept. 29
Tickets are still available starting at $97.
- Lauryn Hill
Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land
Saturday, Sept. 29
Tickets are still available starting at $31.50.
- Florence and the Machine
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sunday, Sept. 30
Tickets are still available starting at $39.50.