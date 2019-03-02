Arts & Entertainment

Solange Knowles' new album 'When I Get Home' has deep Houston roots

Solange Knowles has just released her new album entitled When I Get Home.

The album pays tribute to her Houston roots, and asks the question, 'How much of ourselves do we bring with us versus leave behind in our evolution.'



The artist returned to her home in the Third Ward to create the album.

The album was written, performed, and executive produced by Solange.

Solange also announced that several special events will take place all across Third Ward on March 3.

The album includes contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Chassol, Playboi Carti, Standing on the Corner, Panda Bear, Devin the Dude, The-Dream, and more. It also features samples from Third Ward's own Debbie Allen, Phylicia Rashad, poet Pat Parker, and Scarface.

Since the release of her critically acclaimed album "A Seat at the Table" in 2016, Solange has conducted performance art shows at the Guggenheim Museum and the Chinati Foundation in Marfa.
