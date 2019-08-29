Silver Ticket winners announced in Houston Idol competition

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5498589" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> American Idol auditions bring out dozens of hopefuls to Humble

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- It was an incredible night for many Humble locals.Dozens came out to audition for Houston Idol Wednesday morning at Main Event in Humble, but only 15 were called to come back in the afternoon.Former American Idol contestant Cade Foehner greeted the eager singers and offered his own advice on how they could advance."I guess what helped me out was, I was just doing my thing, never trying to be somebody else but just trying to show how I sing," Foehner said.All 15 contestants sang in front of three local judges.The judges were Houston-area natives, including Uche, a Sugar Land native who was a top 10 finalist and fan favorite on American Idol, ABC13's Samica Knight, and The Morning Bull's radio personality, George.Five lucky winners received a Silver Ticket to audition for the executive producers of American Idol at a judge city for a chance to be the next Maddie Poppe or Laine Hardy!Congratulations to the five winners; Ollionah Higginbotham, L'Leion Wilhite, Wasila Giwa, Ashley Juliet and Lakeita Valon.ABC13's Mayra Moreno got the opportunity to capture the reactions of each winner."I was really nervous, my heart was literally pounding out of my chest," recalled Higginbotham. "I was so scared.""I don't believe it yet. It hasn't hit me yet. But when I go home it's going to be crazy," smiled Wilhite. "I'm super thankful.""To be able to impact people and to leave my mark...this feels amazing," said Giwa."This means another step towards my goal and I'm so grateful," said Juliet."I put my all into this and I feel great that they recognized that," gleamed Valon.It will be exciting to see just how far the local contestants make it in American Idol.You can watch season 18 of American Idol on ABC13 in 2020.