Sensational singing donkey wins the Internet

A singing donkey in Ireland has become an internet sensation.The donkey, named Harriet, was captured on camera hitting the high notes of an opera tenor.The man who video taped her performance says he knows the family that owns Harriet and he often brings the donkey carrots and bread.But he was shocked to hear her singing.So he recorded it and posted it online and it has gone viral.More than 2,000 people have now shared the singing donkey, who apparently has now given the heave-ho to the He-Haw.