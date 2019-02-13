Selena, Fight Club and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston's rooftop theater will have you enjoying the feeling of an outdoor movie, all while taking in the views of the city. They will be opening back up this spring.
The experience promises brisk (hopefully), open-air movie watching, replete with wireless headphones, comfortable deck chairs, and scenic Uptown and downtown views. Houston is the fourth U.S. city to offer a Rooftop Cinema Club. Other locations include London, New York, Los Angeles, and San Diego.
The Houston venue is located at 1700 Post Oak Blvd in the Galleria area.
You may be in luck for a last minute Valentine's Day gift! Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 13. at noon.
Here is the full March and April movie lineup:
March 13 - Selena
March 14 - Bohemian Rhapsody (Sing-along)
March 15 - Pretty in Pink
March 15 - Fast Times at Ridgemont High
March 16 - Stand by Me
March 16 - The Greatest Showman
March 17 - Dirty Dancing
March 18 - Dreamgirls
March 19 - Grease (Sing-along)
March 20 - Purple Rain
March 21 - Moulin Rouge
March 22 - An American Tail
March 22 - Labyrinth
March 23 - 500 Days of Summer
March 23 - Zombieland
March 24 - Secret Superstar
March 25 - West Side Story
March 26 - Pure Country
March 27 - Urban Cowboy
March 28 - A Star is Born
March 29 - Hedwig and the Angry Inch
March 29 - Rock 'n' Roll High School
March 30 - Hairspray
March 30 - Spice World
March 31 - La La Land
April 1 - The Goonies
April 2 - The Notebook
April 3 - Selena
April 4 - The Birdcage
April 5 - American Pie
April 5 - Risky Business
April 6 - 10 Things I Hate About You
April 6 - The Princess Bride
April 7 - Waiting to Exhale
April 8 - Crazy Rich Asians
April 9 - Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
April 10 - The Sandlot
April 11 - Ghost
April 12 - Twister
April 13 - A Walk to Remember
April 14 - Love Jones
April 15 - Fight Club
April 16 - Clueless
April 17 - Forrest Gump
April 18 - Pulp Fiction
April 19 - Space Jam
April 20 - Dazed and Confused
April 21 - The Ten Commandments
April 22 - Donnie Darko
April 23 - Bridesmaids
April 24 - Top Gun
April 25 - The Bodyguard
April 26 - The Karate Kid
April 27 - Pretty Woman
April 28 - Amelie
April 29 - Now and Then
April 30 - Leon the Professional