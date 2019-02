Selena, Fight Club and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup

Houston's rooftop theater will have you enjoying the feeling of an outdoor movie, all while taking in the views of the city. They will be opening back up this spring.The experience promises brisk (hopefully), open-air movie watching, replete with wireless headphones, comfortable deck chairs, and scenic Uptown and downtown views. Houston is the fourth U.S. city to offer a Rooftop Cinema Club. Other locations include London, New York, Los Angeles, and San Diego.The Houston venue is located at 1700 Post Oak Blvd in the Galleria area.You may be in luck for a last minute Valentine's Day gift! Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 13. at noon. Here is the full March and April movie lineup:March 13 - SelenaMarch 14 - Bohemian Rhapsody (Sing-along)March 15 - Pretty in PinkMarch 15 - Fast Times at Ridgemont HighMarch 16 - Stand by MeMarch 16 - The Greatest ShowmanMarch 17 - Dirty DancingMarch 18 - DreamgirlsMarch 19 - Grease (Sing-along)March 20 - Purple RainMarch 21 - Moulin RougeMarch 22 - An American TailMarch 22 - LabyrinthMarch 23 - 500 Days of SummerMarch 23 - ZombielandMarch 24 - Secret SuperstarMarch 25 - West Side StoryMarch 26 - Pure CountryMarch 27 - Urban CowboyMarch 28 - A Star is BornMarch 29 - Hedwig and the Angry InchMarch 29 - Rock 'n' Roll High SchoolMarch 30 - HairsprayMarch 30 - Spice WorldMarch 31 - La La LandApril 1 - The GooniesApril 2 - The NotebookApril 3 - SelenaApril 4 - The BirdcageApril 5 - American PieApril 5 - Risky BusinessApril 6 - 10 Things I Hate About YouApril 6 - The Princess BrideApril 7 - Waiting to ExhaleApril 8 - Crazy Rich AsiansApril 9 - Anchorman: The Legend of Ron BurgundyApril 10 - The SandlotApril 11 - GhostApril 12 - TwisterApril 13 - A Walk to RememberApril 14 - Love JonesApril 15 - Fight ClubApril 16 - CluelessApril 17 - Forrest GumpApril 18 - Pulp FictionApril 19 - Space JamApril 20 - Dazed and ConfusedApril 21 - The Ten CommandmentsApril 22 - Donnie DarkoApril 23 - BridesmaidsApril 24 - Top GunApril 25 - The BodyguardApril 26 - The Karate KidApril 27 - Pretty WomanApril 28 - AmelieApril 29 - Now and ThenApril 30 - Leon the Professional