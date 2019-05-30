Arts & Entertainment

Mel Gibson's multi-million-dollar Malibu mansion is up for sale

By Bria Kalpen
MALIBU, Calif. -- Braveheart is selling his castle, but this one isn't in Scotland: it's in Malibu.

Academy Award-winner Mel Gibson has put his ocean-view mansion on the market and it comes with a hefty price tag. The 6,578-square-foot house boasts a number of luxurious amenities, including a French country kitchen with bespoke cabinetry, two swimming pools, an indoor gym, outdoor terraces with romantic views of the ocean, and a lush 5.5 acre landscape. The 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom home also features a three-car garage with a guest house above it, as well as membership in the La Costa Beach Club.

So how much does it cost to live like a Oscar-worthy director? Drum roll please... $14.495 million!

This kind of luxury isn't cheap, but it sure is beautiful. Check the video above to see Gibson's mansion for yourself!

For more information, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniaacademy awardsactormansionhomeu.s. & worldcalifornia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News