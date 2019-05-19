Arts & Entertainment

Sammy Shore, Comedy Store co-founder and father of Pauly Shore, dies at 92

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Sammy Shore, a co-founder of the legendary Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip and father of fellow comedian Pauly Shore, has died at age 92, according to the comedy club's official Twitter account.

The elder Shore "passed away peacefully of natural causes" at his home in Las Vegas, surrounded by his wife, Suzanne, and family, the Comedy Store tweeted Saturday morning. The date of Shore's death was not disclosed.

He and his writing partner Rudy De Luca founded the comedy club, located at 8433 Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, in 1972.

"Dad, you lived an amazing life and I'm so proud to say that you are my father," Pauly Shore said in a tribute on Twitter. "When you're in heaven I'll be killing the crowds night after night and carrying on your legacy. Love you Dad. Rest in peace."

During his lengthy career as a stand-up comic, Sammy Shore opened for such luminaries as Elvis Presley, Tony Orlando, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis, Jr., and Tom Jones.
