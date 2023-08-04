Cardi B will not face charges in Las Vegas microphone-throwing incident, police say

An audience member tossed a drink at Cardi B on stage in Las Vegas - and she fired back with her microphone.

LAS VEGAS -- Cardi B will not face charges related to throwing her microphone into the crowd at a concert in Las Vegas last weekend, according to police.

"After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney's Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police told CNN in a statement on Thursday.

"On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept's diligent and prompt resolution of this matter," Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, the attorneys representing Cardi B, said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

On Monday, a concertgoer filed a report with the LVMPD after being "struck by an item that was thrown from the stage," police told CNN earlier this week.

Authorities did not name Cardi B in their statement, but the address on the incident report matched the location where she was performing when the the concertgoer was allegedly struck.

CNN previously reported that Cardi B was performing at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas last weekend when an audience member threw a drink toward the stage, as seen in video footage posted to social media.

In the clip, the rapper is seen getting splashed with liquid from the cup while performing her 2018 hit "Bodak Yellow." Cardi B quickly reacted by throwing her microphone into the audience as security guards rushed to the stage and into the crowd.

In another video shared to social media from the concert, Cardi B and her DJ are seen asking the crowd to "splash" her with water due to the heat. It's unclear if this occurred before or after the incident with the microphone.

