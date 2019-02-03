RAPPER

Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities in Atlanta say rapper 21 Savage is in federal immigration custody after he overstayed his visa, which expired in July 2006. (Katie Darby/Invision/AP)

ATLANTA, Georgia --
Authorities in Atlanta say rapper 21 Savage is in federal immigration custody.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox says the Grammy-nominated artist, whose given name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested in a targeted operation early Sunday in the Atlanta area.

Cox says Abraham-Joseph is a British citizen who entered the U.S. legally in July 2005 but overstayed his visa, which expired in July 2006. Cox said Abraham-Joseph was convicted on felony drug charges in Georgia in October 2014.

Cox says Abraham-Joseph has been placed in deportation proceedings in federal immigration court.

Abraham-Joseph is nominated for two awards at next week's Grammys, including record of the year for "Rockstar" alongside Post Malone.

A representative for Abraham-Joseph did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentarrestICErapperSuper Bowl 53Super BowlGeorgia
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
RAPPER
Rapper Bow Wow arrested, charged with battery
Tekashi 6ix9ine pleads guilty to 9 felony charges
XXXTentacion's son born 7 months after rapper's death
Travis Scott to perform at Super Bowl LIII: NFL
More rapper
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jussie Smollett strikes emotional chord: Attackers won't win
AstroWorld memorabilia auction opens to public
Rapper Bow Wow arrested, charged with battery
Author who self-published book lands movie deal for 4
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Deputies looking for escaped prisoner in Conroe
Poll: Most Americans want the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII
Man and woman found dead after murder-suicide
A day in Black History: Barbara Jordan
Fun, random and weird Super Bowl LIII prop bets
Hawaii considers ban on cigarette sales
Chick-fil-A rated best customer service in America
Thousands of golf balls found off coast cause marine pollution
Show More
Houston law firm offering free rides on Super Bowl Sunday
Driver dumps gunshot wound victim on side of the road
Trump says he wouldn't steer son Barron toward football
Navy pilot remembered in first all-female flyover during funeral
Man stabbed multiple times and left inside SE Houston home
More News