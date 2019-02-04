ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) --Maroon 5 may be taking most of the heat for a Super Bowl halftime show that some fans found didn't live up to the hype, but another performer who took the stage is also getting slammed.
Rapper Big Boi, who forms one half of the duo Outkast, is being called out by PETA for the fur coat he wore as he sang the group's hit, "The Way You Move."
"Hey, @BigBoi! The way you move is horrifying when animals have to DIE for your outfit," the organization tweeted, playing on the lyrics of the song.
Hey, @BigBoi! The way you move is horrifying when animals have to DIE for your outfit. #SuperBowl #SBLIII #Halftime pic.twitter.com/EG9N7slwxi— PETA (@peta) February 4, 2019
Big Boi arrived in a convertible, donning the fur and a red hat that said "ATL."
He has not responded to PETA's tweet so far.
