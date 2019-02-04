SPORTS

Fans and Astros players mock 'boring' Super Bowl LIII

Pro football never looked flatter, older and more stuck in the days of the VCR than it did Sunday.

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) --
The New England Patriots are champs again, winning their sixth Super Bowl title. They beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-to-3. It was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever.

There was only one touchdown and it was mid-way through the fourth quarter.
Twitter users christened Super Bowl 53 as the most boring.


Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. did find one interesting stat.

