Fans and Astros players mock 'boring' Super Bowl LIII

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) --The New England Patriots are champs again, winning their sixth Super Bowl title. They beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-to-3. It was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever.
There was only one touchdown and it was mid-way through the fourth quarter.
You can read a full recap of the game here.
This soccer game between the Patriots and Rams is exhilarating. #SuperBore53 #superbowl— Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) February 4, 2019
Twitter users christened Super Bowl 53 as the most boring.
How boring was the #superbowlhttps://t.co/V1cgZOGilT— Tom Koch (@TomKochABC13) February 4, 2019
. How this game felt pic.twitter.com/jnaZodK4tw— Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) February 4, 2019
I wanted more Travis in that halftime show...— Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) February 4, 2019
Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. did find one interesting stat.
Biggest highlight of the #SuperBowl2019 .. record breaking punt distance #puntersneedlovetoo— Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) February 4, 2019