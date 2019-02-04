Fans and Astros players mock 'boring' Super Bowl LIII

This soccer game between the Patriots and Rams is exhilarating. #SuperBore53 #superbowl — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) February 4, 2019

. How this game felt pic.twitter.com/jnaZodK4tw — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) February 4, 2019

I wanted more Travis in that halftime show... — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) February 4, 2019

Biggest highlight of the #SuperBowl2019 .. record breaking punt distance #puntersneedlovetoo — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) February 4, 2019

The New England Patriots are champs again, winning their sixth Super Bowl title. They beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-to-3. It was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever.There was only one touchdown and it was mid-way through the fourth quarter.Twitter users christened Super Bowl 53 as the most boring.Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. did find one interesting stat.