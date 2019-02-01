Pearland now a destination for filmmakers

Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that Pearland is now a designated Film Friendly Texas community.The city of Pearland completed the multi-step training and certification process, and will now become a premiere destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects and video game production."I congratulate the City of Pearland on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation," said Governor Abbott. "Texas has much to offer, and through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are readied to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses. And I am proud of all that the Texas Film Commission has accomplished in helping communities like Pearland to grow their local economy."Pearland will now join more than 120 Film Friendly Texas communities.The Texas Film Commission has attracted $1.39 billion in local spending and created more than 153,000 production jobs across the state over the last 10 years.