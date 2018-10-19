FUNNY PHOTOS

Pasadena dad stands in yard with dress on as punishment for son

Dad stands in yard with dress on as punishment for son being rude to his mother

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is teaching his son a valuable lesson: Respect your mother.

Joseph Blakeney says his 11-year-old son was being rude to his mother, and as a punishment, he threatened to walk him to the bus stop while wearing a dress. The man says his son didn't believe him.

Blakeney went back inside the house, put the dress on, and then walked to the end of the driveway.

The bus stop was right down the street, so Blakeney says everyone saw.

Although this punishment is pretty cruel and unusual, the dad did say his son thought it was funny.
