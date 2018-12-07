Nominations voting opens: Monday, Jan. 7, 2019

Nominations voting closes: Monday, Jan. 14, 2019

Oscar nominations announcement: Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019

Oscar nominees luncheon: Monday, Feb. 4, 2019

Scientific and Technical Awards: Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019

Finals voting opens: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019

Finals voting closes: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019

91st Oscars: Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019

The Oscars are just around the corner! The 91st Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, and will air live on ABC.As in years past, the ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood. Kevin Hart was initially announced as the show's host in early December, though he dropped out following online backlash against years-old homophobic tweets. A replacement host has yet to be announced.Here are additional key dates to keep in mind ahead of the ceremony: