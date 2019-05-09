Zayn's 'A Whole New World' from new 'Aladdin' soundtrack released

Early Thursday, the studio dropped a new version of "A Whole New World" featuring Zayn Malik singing the Aladdin verses and Zhavia Ward performing Princess Jasmine's part. Malik and Ward's version will play over the film's closing credits; "Aladdin" stars Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott cut their own version that they perform during the film.
"Zayn's vocals are like no other and his artistic imprint immediately brought a contemporary and diverse presence," Walt Disney Studios music & soundtracks president Mitchell Leib said. "Zayn could have chosen any artist in the world to collaborate with on the duet, but he personally selected Zhavia for her unique perspective, powerful vocal abilities and to platform a talented new artist, ensuring that the audience could discover this song, again, for the first time."
The Philip Andelman-directed music video for Malik and Ward's version doesn't include any footage from the upcoming film. Instead, it shows Malik and Ward performing the song in a contemporary urban setting. It was reportedly filmed in New York City last month.
"It's finally out! It was really hard to keep this a secret! I'm so happy to be a part of this incredible song 'A Whole New World' with @zaynmalik for @Disney's #Aladdin movie! Hope you all love it!" Ward wrote on Instagram as the music video was released.
Brad Kane and Lea Salonga performed the original version of "A Whole New World" for Disney's 1992 animated film, and Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle recorded a single version for the end credits. Alan Menken composed the song alongside lyricist Tim Rice. The ballad was the film's breakout song, earning an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Grammy.
"Aladdin" hits theaters in the United States on May 24. The full soundtrack is slated for a May 22 release.
SEE MORE: Will Smith on playing Genie in live-action 'Aladdin': 'This is the most fun I've ever had'
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.