New Selena mural decorates Alamo Candy building in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're planning a getaway to San Antonio this summer, you may want to check out the new Selena mural.

The mural is painted on the side of the Alamo Candy building located on I-10 at Hildebrand.

Alan Calvo, 32, is the artist behind the mural. He says his late father, Alberto Calvo, was his inspiration.

Alan said his father was a popular radio personality in San Antonio for years, and during his career he met several celebrities, including Selena.

