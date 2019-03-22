Selena x Forever 21: Store launches exclusive collection inspired by Queen of Tejano's wardrobe

The store launched the exclusive White Rose Collection, honoring the late singer, who was known as much for her talent as for her style.
Selena was nicknamed the Mexican Madonna for her stage outfits and designing her own costumes.
Forever 21's Selena collaboration is a nod to that, with many looks inspired by the star's wardrobe.
The collection includes bralettes, cabby hats, and rhinestone accessories, appearing to pay direct homage to Selena.
But for those who simply want to make the singer front and center, you can also choose from hoodies, crop tops and bottoms with Selena's face on them.
Men can wear their love for the Queen of Cumbia, too, with hoodies and t-shirts for guys also inspired by the singer.
Prices range from about $4 - $50, and a few of the items are already on sale.
Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla was there for the launch of the line and posted a video of her wearing one of the hoodies.
You can find the clothing in stores now and online.
