Style & Fashion

Selena x Forever 21: Store launches exclusive collection inspired by Queen of Tejano's wardrobe

EMBED <>More Videos

Show off your Selena-inspired style!

Selena fans may just want to hand over their entire paychecks to Forever 21 now.

The store launched the exclusive White Rose Collection, honoring the late singer, who was known as much for her talent as for her style.

Selena was nicknamed the Mexican Madonna for her stage outfits and designing her own costumes.

Forever 21's Selena collaboration is a nod to that, with many looks inspired by the star's wardrobe.

The collection includes bralettes, cabby hats, and rhinestone accessories, appearing to pay direct homage to Selena.

SEE ALSO: Gone too soon: The life and legacy of Selena

But for those who simply want to make the singer front and center, you can also choose from hoodies, crop tops and bottoms with Selena's face on them.

Men can wear their love for the Queen of Cumbia, too, with hoodies and t-shirts for guys also inspired by the singer.

Prices range from about $4 - $50, and a few of the items are already on sale.

Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla was there for the launch of the line and posted a video of her wearing one of the hoodies.



You can find the clothing in stores now and online.

RELATED: Selena-themed cups sold at Stripes stores
Report a Typo
Related topics:
style & fashionclothingshoppingselena
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
5-year-old boy crushed and killed by falling table at church
Got legal questions about ITC fire? Get them answered Saturday
No federal charges for Santa Fe High shooting suspect
Shooting suspects post video of 115MPH chase on Snapchat
SH-288 near Pearland to close this weekend
ITC has few answers after Deer Park tank fire
Houston Weather: Sunshine, Ozone pollution watch Friday
Show More
Texas teen accepted to 9 law schools
Mom of 5 donates uterus to anonymous woman
'GOT' actress Emilia Clarke says she's had 2 aneurysms
The 60: Health help lines to call for questions on ITC tank fire
People don't become fully-formed adults until their 30s: Report
More TOP STORIES News