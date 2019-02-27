EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5159082" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Prince Royce honored Selena, leading the crowd in a rendition of the late singer's "No Me Queda Mas."

Get ready to celebrate April 16 with some Bidi bidi bom bom. A bill proposes to make the Queen of Tejano's birthday a state holiday.If passed, House Bill 2492 would make April 16 "Selena Quintanilla Perez Day.""April 16 is Selena Quintanilla Perez Day in memory of the contributions to Tejano music of Selena Quintanilla Perez, an award-winning singer and recording artist," bill text, authored by Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos (D-102), reads. "Selena Quintanilla Perez Day may be regularly observed by appropriate ceremonies and activities."For this dream to become a reality, the bill must next be voted out of the house committee before being voted on by the full house, then moving on to the senate and governor.This would not be the first time a day has been set aside to honor Selena. Three weeks after her death, then-Gov. George W. Bush proclaimed "Selena Day" on April 16, 1995, within Texas.On Nov. 3, 2017, she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Los Angeles' mayor also declared Nov.3 "Selena Day."