AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --Get ready to celebrate April 16 with some Bidi bidi bom bom. A bill proposes to make the Queen of Tejano's birthday a state holiday.
If passed, House Bill 2492 would make April 16 "Selena Quintanilla Perez Day."
RELATED: Dreaming of You: Why we STILL love Selena
"April 16 is Selena Quintanilla Perez Day in memory of the contributions to Tejano music of Selena Quintanilla Perez, an award-winning singer and recording artist," bill text, authored by Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos (D-102), reads. "Selena Quintanilla Perez Day may be regularly observed by appropriate ceremonies and activities."
For this dream to become a reality, the bill must next be voted out of the house committee before being voted on by the full house, then moving on to the senate and governor.
RELATED: Prince Royce honors Selena on anniversary of her Astrodome rodeo concert
This would not be the first time a day has been set aside to honor Selena. Three weeks after her death, then-Gov. George W. Bush proclaimed "Selena Day" on April 16, 1995, within Texas.
On Nov. 3, 2017, she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Los Angeles' mayor also declared Nov.3 "Selena Day."