Watch the new trailers for 'The World According to Jeff Goldblum,' 'Encore!' on Disney+

On Monday morning, Disney dropped the second trailer for the series, which Goldblum says will unpack "things like ice cream, gaming, tattoos [and] bicycles."
Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Through the prism of Jeff Goldblum's always inquisitive and highly entertaining mind, nothing is as it seems in this new series. Each episode is centered around something we all love - like sneakers or ice cream - as Jeff pulls the thread on these deceptively familiar objects and unravels a wonderful world of astonishing connections, fascinating science and history, amazing people, and a whole lot of surprising big ideas and insights."
Disney also released a new trailer for the Kristen Bell-produced series "Encore." In the series, Bell reunites former castmates of a high school musical and tasks them with re-creating their original performance.
The series description continues: "Emotions run high as the former students face faded friendships, former flames, self-doubt, and killer choreography. Through it all, these unlikely groups of friends (with the help of Broadway's best) just might pull off a standing-ovation-worthy performance of beloved musicals like 'The Sound of Music,' 'Beauty and the Beast,' 'Annie' and more."
Disney+ launches in the United States on Nov. 12, 2019. The streamer will offer decades of films and series from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm and National Geographic. It will be the exclusive streaming home for Disney films released in 2019 and beyond, like "Frozen 2," "Captain Marvel," "The Lion King," "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and others.
In addition to Goldblum's series, Disney is also developing a number of original projects for the streaming service, including Lucasfilm series "The Mandalorian," holiday film "Noelle," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and a re-imagined version of "Lady and the Tramp."
