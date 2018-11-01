ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

NASA engineers hold epic pumpkin-carving contest

NASA engineers held a pumpkin-carving contest.

NASA engineers just outdid us all when it comes to pumpkin-carving.

They recently held their seventh annual pumpkin-carving contest at NASA's jet propulsion laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Simple smiling pumpkin or carved faces would just not do at this competition. Instead, contestants took standard jack-o'-lanterns and made them spin, light up, glow and even battle other pumpkins.

All of the contestants had to create their entries on their own time.

The prize for coming up with all of these 'gourd-gous' displays?

Just good old fashioned bragging rights

Out-of-this-world pumpkin carving contest

