It's hammer time!Rapper MC Hammer, who sold more than 10 million copies of 1990 album "Please Hammer, Don't Hurt 'Em," just announced his tour stop in Houston.The tour entitled "Hammer's House Party," will feature other 80's and 90's hip-hop stars like Kid 'n Play, Coolio, Biz Markie and DJ Kool.The party is set to come to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Aug. 30.Tickets for the multi-act concert will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. on Live Nation