ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Man saves woman's life using CPR learned from 'The Office'

EMBED </>More Videos

A classic scene from a decade-old episode of "The Office" helped a mechanic save an unconscious woman's life.

TUCSON, Arizona --
A classic scene from a decade-old episode of "The Office" helped an Arizona mechanic save an unconscious woman's life.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that 21-year-old Cross Scott found a woman locked in her car this month and broke in, finding she wasn't breathing.

He doesn't have any emergency training but thought of the show where Steve Carell's character does CPR to the tune of the Bee Gees' song "Stayin' Alive." The song has the correct tempo for chest compressions.

Within a minute, the woman was breathing, and she was taken to a hospital and later released.

Scott, who shares the last name of Carell's character Michael Scott, had help from two women who also stopped when they saw the car and called 911.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisioncprherou.s. & worldArizona
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SAG Awards 2019: List of winners
Will this year's Best Picture be a box office hit?
Oscars 2019: What to know
Geoffrey Owens makes Trader Joe's joke at the SAGs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
13-year-old shot when bullets fly into room during drive-by
Woman killed in suspected DWI crash in east Houston
5-year-old child dies days after suspected DWI crash
Timeline for suspected teen shooter's trial could be set soon
Teen charged in fatal shooting of girlfriend in Spring
Oh boy! Gender reveal makes big mess at St. Arnold's Brewery
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
1 arrested and over 300 animals found during cockfight ring bust
Show More
Man with cancer missing from hospice facility in NE Houston
See how Wade Phillips paid tribute to his dad's iconic look
KEMP'S KIDS: Astros slugger kicks off kids baseball camp
Man convicted of murder of officer, mom could be exonerated
Ramp closure will affect your downtown commute
More News