Main Street Electrical Parade returns to Disneyland for a limited time

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland's beloved Main Street Electrical Parade is once again lighting up the night - but only for a limited time.

The limited-time encore engagement begins Friday night, with nightly performances through Sept. 30.

The nighttime parade has always been a classic favorite, known for its half-million sparkling lights and electro-syntho-magnetic musical sounds, but it has only returned to the theme park a few times in its history.

The dazzling parade premiered at Disneyland in 1972 and ended its run there in November 1996, but also appeared at California Adventure and at other parks around the world.

The parade returned again to Anaheim in January 2017 for a limited time. The Main Street Electrical Parade has featured Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Goofy on parade floats covered in about half a million twinkling lights. Other characters making appearances in the past include Cinderella, Peter Pan, Snow White and Pinocchio.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
