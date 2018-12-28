ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chris Burrous, KTLA weekend morning anchor, dies at 43 after suffering medical emergency

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris Burrous, the weekend morning news anchor at KTLA 5, died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency at a Glendale hotel. He was 43.

By
LOS ANGELES --
Chris Burrous, the weekend morning news anchor at KTLA 5, died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency at a Glendale hotel. He was 43.

Around 1:14 p.m., Glendale police received a call from a man about a person who he was with that had passed out and wasn't breathing.

The caller said they were at the Days Inn. When authorities arrived, they found a man down inside a room who had suffered from a medical emergency. The man wasn't breathing and CPR was performed.

The man, later identified as Burrous, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said it may have been a possible overdose, but the cause of Burrous' death remains under investigation.

Burrous joined KTLA in 2011, where he anchored over the weekends and covered news during the weekday mornings.

Don Corsini, the station's president and general manager, as well as News Director Jason Ball issued a joint statement on Burrous.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Burrous family. Chris loved sharing the stories of Southern California and connecting with our viewers. He will be remembered as a great journalist and a wonderful friend to many. He brought a kindness to his work and will be deeply missed by the entire KTLA family," the statement said.

Burrous was the son of a farmer and NASA engineer. He graduated from Chapman University with a degree in broadcast journalism.

He is survived by his wife Mai Do-Burrous and their 9-year-old daughter Isabella.

RELATED: Fox 2 Detroit station mourning loss of meteorologist who took her own life
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfamous deathcommunitymedical emergencyhoteltelevisionu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Rodeo Rumors: Did the concert lineup just get leaked?
Chris Brown facing jail time over pet monkey charges
Houston native unleashes thrilling Netflix true crime series
Roseanne Barr to address Israeli parliament in January
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Rodeo Rumors: Did the concert lineup just get leaked?
Lawyer giving away nearly $8,000 worth of Uber gift cards
Veterinarian accused of rape at Coushatta Casino in Louisiana
Houston Fire Department inspector arrested for DWI
Bear with ashes inside given as white elephant gift
2 possibly tied to robberies caught hiding in school courtyard
Explosion illuminates NYC skies with strobing blue light
Suspects in 'Santa' suits wanted in string of robberies
Show More
Police to crack down on drunk drivers on New Year's Eve
Guatemalan boy who died in U.S. custody had flu: autopsy
Chris Brown facing jail time over pet monkey charges
Man accused of poisoning roommate tried to flee country: police
The 60: Stories you need to know
More News