DETROIT, Michigan (KTRK) --Fox 2 in Detroit is mourning the loss of one of their own, after they learned meteorologist Jessica Starr took her own life Wednesday. She was 35.
"All of us here at FOX 2 are in deep shock and cannot believe that such a wonderful, bright and intelligent individual will no longer be with us. Her family and friends will be in our thoughts and prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief," the station stated on its website.
Many of Starr's colleagues took to social media to share the "heartbreaking" news.
One tweet read, in part, "Our hearts are broken. Last night we were informed our Jessica Starr took her life."
Our hearts are broken. Last night we were informed our Jessica Starr took her life. Her Fox 2 family is deep shock and cannot believe such a wonderful, bright and intelligent woman is gone. Keep her family in your prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief. pic.twitter.com/z4km8Tsb9K— Amy Andrews Fox 2 (@AmyAndrewsFOX2) December 13, 2018
Starr, a Michigan native, received meteorology degrees from Michigan State University and Mississippi State University, and worked at stations in Baltimore and Lansing before landing at Fox 2.
We are heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jessica Starr. We pray for her family and will miss her every day. pic.twitter.com/6MdTtdYCUq— Jay Towers (@JayTowers) December 13, 2018
National Suicide Prevention information: Get help here
The words shock and heartbreak don't come close. She was smart, hilarious, bubbly and beautiful -- inside and out. Please pray for her family and also her @FOX2News family: FOX 2 meteorologist Jessica Starr passes away https://t.co/4c7FPB3gJG pic.twitter.com/iGgxhIw6yn— Erika Erickson (@FOX2Erika) December 13, 2018