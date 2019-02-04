ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead at 52

Celebrities and notable people that have died in 2019 (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES --
"Young and the Restless" actor Kristoff St. John has died at age 52.

Officials say Los Angeles police were called to his home on Sunday and his body was turned over to the Los Angeles County coroner. The cause of death was not available.

St. John had played Neil Winters on the CBS soap opera since 1991, earning nine daytime Emmy nominations. He won 10 NAACP Image Awards.

He announced in September that he was engaged to model Kseniya Mikhaleva.

St. John was twice married and divorced and was the father of a son and two daughters. His 24-year-old son, Julian, died in 2014.

On Jan. 21, St. John retweeted "Grieving the loss of a child is a process. It begins on the day your child passes, and ends the day the parent joins them."

PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
