Italia Fest, Women In Film throw celebrations ahead of Oscars

Two events - one in Beverly Hills and one at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres - celebrated Oscar nominees as the big night got closer.

By George Pennacchio
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
One of the places to be was at Italia Fest, where cast and crew members of "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Green Book," and "Mary Poppins Returns" received some love and recognition.

One of the places to be was at Italia Fest, where cast and crew members of "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Green Book," and "Mary Poppins Returns" received some love and recognition.

In Beverly Hills, Women In Film threw its annual pre-Oscar celebration. One nominee said she hoped for equal pay, among other things, in the industry.

Watch the full report by Entertainment Guru George Pennacchio in the video above.
