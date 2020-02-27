jimmy kimmel live

Iliza Shlesinger landed 'Spenser Confidential' role after ignoring direction not to do a Boston accent

LOS ANGELES -- Iliza Shlesinger says she landed a role Mark Wahlberg's new film by ignoring a directive not to audition with a Boston accent.

Shlesinger went to an audition for the upcoming film "Spenser Confidential" and was handed a script that said "in big bold letters at the top: 'Do not do a Boston accent,'" she recounted in a "Jimmy Kimmel Live" interview Wednesday evening.

"But one of the lines was, 'Every day I pray to St. Jude for a reason to leave you,' and I was like, 'You can't not do a Boston accent and invoke the name of St. Jude.' I tried it in every accent, I tried it in normal, but I was like -- you've got to go Boston. I went in and I did the accent and I tanked it," she said.



Shlesinger said she later heard back about the role while she was, coincidentally, in Boston for a show.

"This goes against every molecule in my body. I was like, 'I'm just going to meditate. Forget Hollywood, forget that movie. Who cares? They missed out,'" she remembered thinking before she turned off her phone.

"Three minutes later, I was like, 'Who can do this?' I turned it back on and I had a missed call from my agent," Shlesinger continued, saying she assumed it was a rejection call.

She called her agent back and was connected directly to Wahlberg, who told her, "Hey, you did a pretty good Boston accent...so, are you ready to get crazy with us?"

"I don't know what the legalese for 'Are you ready to get crazy with us?' I go, 'Do I have the gig? Because I need to hear it,' and he was like, 'Yeah, we'll see you in a few months,'" she continued.

"I hung up and I screamed so loud that security sent somebody up to make sure I was okay," Shlesinger said.

Catch "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT | 10:35 p.m. CT on ABC
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityjimmy kimmel livemovieshollywoodmovie newsjimmy kimmel
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
Katy Perry says she's not inviting 'Idol' judges to her wedding
Harrison Ford talks 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' appearance
9-time Oscar host Billy Crystal says he doesn't like no-host trend
Renee Zellweger says she turned into 'geek' when she won Oscar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive water main break floods 610 East Loop
Businesses, schools in Houston closed due to water main break
FBI investigates at HISD headquarters for over 3 hours
Alex Bregman becomes 7th Astro hit by pitch in 5 games
Temperatures to climb into mild territory today
Study: If you drive an expensive car, you're probably a jerk
Stocks go on a wild ride as virus threatens economic damage
Show More
Man burned over 65 percent of his body in grease fire
Well-known personal trainer dies after week on life support
Teacher accused of forcing girl with autism to touch him
This is how they do crawfish at the Ragin' Cajun!
Elderly Houston man who went missing was found in La Grange
More TOP STORIES News