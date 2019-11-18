Highlights from JESUS IS KING: Kanye West's Sunday Service Experience

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The long anticipated JESUS IS KING: A Sunday Service Experience is underway at Lakewood Church.Aside from beginning nearly an hour late, fans piled into the sanctuary to hear the group perform.There were several moments where two of Kanye's children joined in on the stage while wife, Kim Kardashian is front and center.The pastor of Lakewood Church, Joel Osteen, delivered a quick inspirational message for the audience.