CMA Awards

Bachelorette Hannah Brown joins On the Red Carpet as special correspondent at CMA Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who is a huge country music fan, will be a special guest correspondent for On The Red Carpet at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards.

As a correspondent, Hannah will join KABC entertainment reporter George Pennacchio and WABC entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon as they welcome the CMA Awards nominees, presenters, and performers on the red carpet in Nashville. Hannah is used to being in the spotlight, but this will be her first time reporting from the red carpet.

Every Monday, fans can watch Hannah compete on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" alongside pro Alan Bersten. If she makes it into the final five, the "Bachelorette" star will have to practice her dances on the road to Nashville!

Viewers can stream "On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards" beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET | 3:30 p.m. PT at OnTheRedCarpet.com.

Live coverage airs on the ABC Owned Stations at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT | 6:30 p.m. CT

The 2019 CMA Awards will air Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
