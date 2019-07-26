HTX

Get gaming! Popular old-school arcade heads to Clear Lake

By
WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to dust off your Pac-Man skills! A new amusement opportunity in the Clear Lake area is bringing back your favorite arcade games.

The Game Preserve is opening to the public on Friday, July 26 with dozens of arcade machines.

"People love the old games. They love the memories," said owner Rusty Key. "I can put you back to the '80s just like that."

Key and his five partners first opened their arcade business in Spring 4-and-a-half years ago. But many of the games are space-themed, so it made sense to open a second location near NASA's Johnson Space Center.

The arcade also works with the national nonprofit Project Pinball, which donates pinball machines to children's hospitals.

"They're going to remember this - a bright spot - and gravitate back to it, because it helps them relieve a lot of stress because they're not thinking about the world's problems," explained Project Pinball founder Daniel Spolar.

The Game Preserve is located at 20810 Gulf Freeway. You can check out more from the gaming club at its website.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentclear lakewebsterhtx clear lakehtxvideo game
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX
Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Teens spending summer at NASA to launch space dreams
Clear Lake firm playing key role in NASA's missions to the moon
5 not-so-secret secrets of living in Clear Lake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News