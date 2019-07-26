Get gaming! Popular old-school arcade heads to Clear Lake

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- Time to dust off your Pac-Man skills! A new amusement opportunity in the Clear Lake area is bringing back your favorite arcade games.
The Game Preserve is opening to the public on Friday, July 26 with dozens of arcade machines.
"People love the old games. They love the memories," said owner Rusty Key. "I can put you back to the '80s just like that."
Key and his five partners first opened their arcade business in Spring 4-and-a-half years ago. But many of the games are space-themed, so it made sense to open a second location near NASA's Johnson Space Center.
The arcade also works with the national nonprofit Project Pinball, which donates pinball machines to children's hospitals.
"They're going to remember this - a bright spot - and gravitate back to it, because it helps them relieve a lot of stress because they're not thinking about the world's problems," explained Project Pinball founder Daniel Spolar.
The Game Preserve is located at 20810 Gulf Freeway. You can check out more from the gaming club at its website.
