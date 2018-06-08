Former President Obama remembers Anthony Bourdain

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3577500" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Popular television personality Anthony Bourdain has passed away, CNN reports. He was 61.

“Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.” This is how I’ll remember Tony. He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him. pic.twitter.com/orEXIaEMZM — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 8, 2018

Former U.S. President Barack Obama is remembering Anthony Bourdain after the 61-year-old TV host and famed chef was found unresponsive his hotel room in France.CNN is calling his death a suicide.Obama famously appeared on an episode of CNN's "Parts Unknown," in Vietnam in 2016, during his final months in office. He and Bourdain discussed Vietnamese-American relations, among other things, while dining on grilled pork, noodles and beer at a small family-run restaurant in Hanoi.The former president tweeted a photo of the two sharing a meal, along with a message: "Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer." This is how I'll remember Tony. He taught us about food, but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We'll miss him."