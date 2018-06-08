Former President Obama remembers Anthony Bourdain

CNN is calling his death a suicide.
RELATED: Anthony Bourdain found dead of apparent suicide in France
Obama famously appeared on an episode of CNN's "Parts Unknown," in Vietnam in 2016, during his final months in office. He and Bourdain discussed Vietnamese-American relations, among other things, while dining on grilled pork, noodles and beer at a small family-run restaurant in Hanoi.
“Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.” This is how I’ll remember Tony. He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him. pic.twitter.com/orEXIaEMZM— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 8, 2018
The former president tweeted a photo of the two sharing a meal, along with a message: "Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer." This is how I'll remember Tony. He taught us about food, but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We'll miss him."
ABC News contributed to this report.