Arts & Entertainment

Drag show for movie lovers: It's happening in Montrose

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Calling all movie buffs! A drag show in Montrose is attracting big crowds and unique performers.

"It's just another way of performing," explained performer Muffy Vanderbilt, who dresses up as SpongeBob SquarePants. "We're just giving you another, extended version of theater."

They perform movie and television themed acts every Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. at Michael's Outpost.

Getting into costume takes them at least an hour.

"You have those days when you just do not want to put an eighth of an inch of plastic on your face and duct tape your head and shove bobby pins into your skull," explained Carmina Vavra, who dresses up as the Queen of Hearts. "But you do it because once all that is out of the way and you get to see the crowd reaction, it's really, really lovely."

"I work full time at Rice University at the business school," explained Derek Hill, who dresses up as Genie in "Aladdin." "And, so, it's really interesting being able to go from 8-5 as like an IT guy, clacking at a computer, and then from 10-2, it's like drag time! Spotlight's on."

Audience members must be 21 and up to attend shows at Michael's Outpost.



SEE ALSO:
9-year-old Austin drag queen spreading message of love
EMBED More News Videos

Kween KeeKee proclaims you can be anything you want to be!



Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonconcertlive musicmovie
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in Richmond park shooting knew shooter: deputies
Rapper Travis Scott hosting surprise pop-up in NW Houston
10 school threats in Houston in just one week
KIPP co-founder calls his firing a 'cruel betrayal'
Soaking storms roll in from the Gulf Friday morning
$50M grant awarded to University of Houston by anonymous donor
15-year-old boy missing for 3 days in north Houston
Show More
Man killed when NYC elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
RG3's mansion on Lake Conroe has a waterfall and movie theater
Music city: Conroe getting 11th live music venue next year
Disc golfers air it out at 2 courses at Conroe parks
19-year-old explosion survivor fighting for pipeline safety
More TOP STORIES News