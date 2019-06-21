pride

9-year-old Austin drag queen spreading message of love

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-year-old living near Austin is spreading a message of love and inclusiveness as he performs as a drag queen.

Keegan performs in drag as Kween KeeKee.

A third-grade teacher asked her class what they wanted to be when they grow up, and Keegan wrote in his memory book these words: "gender creative."

Keegan said he can be himself when he's wearing a dress.

He also has a message for anyone who might struggle with their identity.

"I want the world to know that you can be special, and you can be who you want to be," Keegan said. "You can be a vegetarian, you can even be a veterinarian. You can be LGBTQ. You can be a drag queen, drag king."

Keegan usually goes by the pronouns "he," "him" and "his." His family says Keegan has acceptance and support at a school in their conservative, Christian town outside Austin.

