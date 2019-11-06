Arts & Entertainment

Porn actress Jessica Jaymes died of seizure, alcohol abuse, coroner says

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Prominent porn industry actress Jessica Jaymes died of a seizure and alcohol abuse, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Jaymes, whose real name was Jessica Redding, was found dead in her North Hills home on Hayvenhurst Avenue on Sept. 17.

Jaymes broke into the adult film industry in 2002. She got her big break two years later when she became Hustler Video's first contract model. Jaymes appeared in over 200 adult films.

She was also known for cameos in mainstream media, including the cable television show "Weeds," "The Howard Stern Show" and "VH1's Celebrity Rehab Sober House."

The coroner's report listed her causes of death as a seizure and chronic ethanol abuse.

At the time of her death, many public reports listed her age as 43, but the coroner's report says she was 40 years old.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnorth hillslos angeles countypornographyalcohol
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Porn actress Jessica Jaymes dead at 43
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Turner and Buzbee headed to runoff election for Houston mayor
Election results reported nearly 12 hours after polls closed
Election Day 2019: What is a runoff election?
Union Pacific's 'Big Boy' locomotive making pit stop in Houston
Temperature expected to drop 40 degrees later this week
Mom, son disguised $200K as tamales, authorities say
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Show More
ABC13's Morning News
Woman who gave the finger to Trump's car wins election
County clerk blames state change for delayed election results
Election Day 2019: How Texans voted on 10 ballot propositions
Chris Brown hosting yard sale, posts home address online
More TOP STORIES News