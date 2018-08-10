Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies

HOUSTON (KTRK) --When our Texans are victorious, we get to share in the glory and take home some cool freebies!
Here are just some of those awesome offers available to Houston Texans fans:
Free Subs: When the Texans win, wear your Texans gear and get a free select sub at Firehouse Subs with the purchase of a drink and a bag of chips. (Starts regular season)
BOGO Burgers: Buy one, get one on Texans burgers at Fuddruckers every Tuesday this season--win or lose! And if the Texans win, you will receive a free small classic shake with any combo meal purchase on the Monday following the game.
Free Monster Taco: When you drive through Jack in the Box, make sure to say the magic words "Touchdown for Tacos." Every game when the Texans score two touchdowns, customers get a free Monster Taco with purchase of a second item. (Starts preseason)
40% off clothes and more: Head to Palais Royal and say the phrase "Go Texans" to get 40 percent off one item. (Starts preseason)
Half off pizza: If you like Papa John's, you're going to love this deal. Use promo code "TEXANS" at check out online to get 50 percent off your pizza. (Starts preseason)
Chevron Cars Challenge: At every home game this season, Texans fans can participate in the Chevron Cars Challenge. Just download the Chevron Mobile App and be entered to win a $100 Chevron Gift Card.
Lead the Texans with your local Ford dealers: Fill out the form on the Texans website and enter for your chance to sit in Toro's Ford F-150 vehicle as he leads the Texans out of the tunnel on gameday.
Mattress Firm Rising Star: Watch each Texans preseason game on ABC13 and listen for the Mattress Firm Rising Star. When you hear it, click the link on the Texans website and enter the Rising Star player's name. You'll be entered for a chance to win a VIP Houston Texans Experience to the home opener on Sept. 23.
Mattress Firm: When the Texans win, get 20 percent off your purchase.
To read the full details on the Texans' promotions, click here.